Wrestler Sushil Kumar Taken To Delhi Stadium To Reconstruct Crime Scene

Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch today took Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi to recreate the crime scene in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a wrestler there, officials said.

The police team visited the crime scene in the morning and was back by the noon, officials said.

"A team of Crime Branch investigating the case went to the Chhatrasal Stadium in connection with the probe. Sushil Kumar was also taken to the spot to recreate the scene of crime and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of incident," a senior police officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

Sushil Kumar was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday as well, officials said, adding they are investigating the case from different angles.

A senior official had said earlier that Sushil Kumar was questioned to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident.

"He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He will be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene, the officer had said.

A 23-year-old wrestler died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and others inside Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in Delhi's Model Town area.



