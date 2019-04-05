Chargesheet In JNU Sedition Case Filed Hastily, Secretly: AAP To Court

A charge sheet had been filed against JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

The Delhi government told a court today that the police filed the chargesheet in the 2016 JNU sedition case in a "hasty" and "secretive manner" and that it will take over a month to decide whether to grant sanction to prosecute former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar in the case.

The AAP government made the submission to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat

It accused the police of filing the chargesheet secretly and in a hasty manner without obtaining the required sanction from the competent authority.

The court had earlier directed the state government to file a "proper reply", citing a definite time-frame.

DCP of Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha, had told the court that the agency has already sent a request to the Delhi government seeking sanction and added sanction was an administrative action and the charge sheet can be filed without that.

On January 14, police had filed a chargesheet in the court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

