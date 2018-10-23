Chargesheet Filed In Rs. 5,000 Crore Money Laundering Case In Delhi Court

The Enforcement Directorate had accused the Gujrat based Sterling Biotech Tech of taking loans of over Rs 5,000 crore.

Delhi | | Updated: October 23, 2018 18:50 IST
Enforcement Directorate had accused the firm of taking loans from a consortium led by Andhra Bank

New Delhi: 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed its supplementary charge sheet in a Delhi court in the over Rs. 5,000 crore money laundering case involving Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech Tech.

The agency has filed the fresh supplementary probe report before additional sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora.

In its earlier charge sheet, the ED had accused the company of taking loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank which had turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans.

