Centre's Omicron Count For Delhi Wrong, Says State Health Minister

COVID-19 Omicron worries: The Delhi government said it's prepared to handle any surge in cases

The centre's data that shows Delhi has 57 cases of Omicron infection was not true, the city's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today. Mr Jain said the national capital has so far reported only 52 cases of Omicron, a coronavirus variant of concern.

"There are 52 cases of Omicron in Delhi so far, most of which are from the airport. Only three cases have been reported from the community. The source of their infection is being traced. 18 out of 52 people have been discharged, they have recovered and gone home. These 52 cases include those at LNJP and private hospitals," Mr Jain told reporters today.

Mr Jain, claiming that the centre's data is wrong, said, "Out of the 54 cases reported by the centre yesterday, two were wrong. Those two cases were in Ghaziabad. There were only 52 cases in Delhi yesterday."

"Although most of these 52 people are also from other parts of the country who arrived at the Delhi airport, they have been admitted in Delhi hospitals. Right now no patient is serious, all are stable," he added.

On the difference between the centre and the Delhi government's data, Mr Jain said, "Delhi government's labs are also performing tests like the centre's. Until the report of centre's lab comes to us officially, how can we tell?"

The minister expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in Delhi. "Celebrations of New Year has been restricted. All strictness will be observed," he said, adding the Delhi government is prepared for any surge in cases.

"Everyone will have to cooperate. Experience of two years shows that if everyone puts on a mask, then up to 95 per cent of people can be saved," he said.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has reported more than 200 cases of Omicron.