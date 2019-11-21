Delhi Produces 10,500 Metric Tonnes Of Waste Everyday: Centre

Hardeep Singh Puri said figures of waste generated and processed for Delhi aren't separately available

The national capital generates 10,500 metric tonnes of waste per day, out of which 5,775 metric tonnes is processed, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In a reply, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there are three Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste treatment plants in the city and they work under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS).

"The amount of waste generated in the National Capital Territory (NCT) is 10,500 metric tonnes per day, out of which 5,775 metric tonnes is processed. The figures of the waste generated and processed for the National Capital Region (NCR) are not separately available," Mr Puri said.

Last year, the top court had slammed Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the issue of garbage management in Delhi.

