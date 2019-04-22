CBI Ordered To Give Najeeb Ahmed's Mother Documents On Closure Report

Najeeb Ahmed went missing under suspicious circumstances on October 15, 2016

A Delhi court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to supply statement of witnesses and documents about the closure report to Fatima Nafees, the mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naveen Kumar Kashyap also observed that there cannot be a half-hearted approach and effective opportunity be given to Fatima Nafees to file her protest petition.

The next date of hearing in the matter is May 7.

The court's order came while hearing a protest petition filed by Fatima Nafees against the CBI's closure report in the case.

The CBI had earlier denied giving these documents to Fatima Nafees, who is the petitioner in the case.

Najeeb Ahmed went missing under suspicious circumstances on October 15, 2016.

It has been alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb Ahmed and the students affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on October 14, 2016, at a JNU hostel.

Although Najeeb Ahmed's family members have alleged the role of ABVP activists behind his disappearance, the organisation has so far denied any role in the matter.

