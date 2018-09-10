Case Filed Against Delhi Godman For Allegedly Raping Woman For Years

Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the case against Ashu

A woman has filed a case against self-styled godman Ashu and his son for allegedly raping her and sexually assaulting her daughter.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she visited the ashram of Ashu in Hauz Khas and Rohini several times for the last ten years for the treatment of her daughter. She said Ashu would give massage to her 6-year-old daughter by removing her clothes as part of the treatment.

She also alleged that she has been repeatedly raped by Ashu, his son and son's friend for several times.

In 2013, the woman when visited the ashram on Diwali was allegedly raped by Ashu after her drink was spiked. The accused also threatened her to remain quiet or face consequences. The assault, as per the victim continued thereafter.

As per the complaint, in 2016, Ashu's son and his friend also started sexually assaulting the woman.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Delhi Police's crime branch is currently investigating the case.

(With inputs from ANI)