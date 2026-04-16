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Car Catches Fire On Delhi's Azadpur Flyove, No Injuries

The blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported, officials said.

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Car Catches Fire On Delhi's Azadpur Flyove, No Injuries
Visuals showed the vehicle engulfed in flames.
New Delhi:

A taxi caught fire in Delhi's Azadpur flyover on Thursday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The DFS said that they received a call regarding the fire at 1.10 pm and rushed a fire tender to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported, they said.

Visuals showed the vehicle engulfed in flames.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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