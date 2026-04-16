Car Catches Fire On Delhi's Azadpur Flyove, No Injuries

A taxi caught fire in Delhi's Azadpur flyover on Thursday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The DFS said that they received a call regarding the fire at 1.10 pm and rushed a fire tender to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported, they said.

Visuals showed the vehicle engulfed in flames.

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