Upset Over Being Scolded, Man Sets Taxi Stand On Fire: Delhi Police

Upset over being scolded by a taxi stand owner, a man allegedly set the place on fire following which five people, who were sleeping there, sustained burn injuries, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Jhandu Shah alias Manoj who is a resident of Jharkhand's Giridih district and worked as a driver here, has been arrested, they said.

The condition of two of the five people who sustained burn injuries is stated to be critical, police said, adding that the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area.

The police said they received information about the incident and alerted the Delhi Fire Services.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said, "Our team rushed to the spot and found three cars, two bikes and two scooters at the taxi stand were on fire due to which five persons got burn injuries. They were rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital." Among those injured, NB Bahuguna (74) sustained 90 per cent burns, Chandrapal (32) sustained 30 percent burns, Sikandar (45) sustained 70 per cent burns, Ajay (32) sustained 30 per cent burns and Durga Singh sustained 10-15 per cent burns, police said, adding that all of them worked as drivers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the fire incident was reported at the taxi stand and five people who were sleeping there sustained burn injuries.

"We have arrested Shah for setting the taxi stand on fire. The accused revealed that on Monday, the owner of the taxi stand Sukhbir Singh scolded and misbehaved with him which infuriated him following which he set the taxi stand on fire.

"A case under appropriate sections of law has been registered in this regard," the officer said.

