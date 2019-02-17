Candlelight Marches, Protests Across India To Condemn Pulwama Attack

A minute's silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the bravehearts.

With candles in their hands, people across the national capital stood at Connaught Place on Sunday evening to pay tribute to the 40 CRPF soldiers who died in a car bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.

People walked together in silence to remember those who lost their lives to the terror attack, claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. They were seen holding national flags and posters with the names of all the 40 CRPF personnel.

Over 40 countries have condemned the Pulwama attack.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is a "fire in my heart" over the suicide bombing of the CRPF convoy. He said the sacrifices of the jawans at Pulwama "will not go in vain". Union Minister Arun Jaitley, too, tweeted that the terrorists "will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act".

The bodies of the soldiers were taken to their homes as thousands paid tribute to them. People stood on roads with flowers, holding the national flag. The Bharat Ke Veer donation portal run by the Home Ministry has received tremendous amount of support from citizens.