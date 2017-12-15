Canadian Man Arrested For Allegedly Entering Delhi Airport Using Fake Ticket

A Canadian national was caught at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake travel ticket to enter the terminal building to see his family off, official sources said today.SS Josan was apprehended after CISF personnel found him roaming suspiciously inside Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport last night, they said.He told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal to see his family off, who were travelling to Hong Kong, the sources added.Mr Josan, a Canadian passport holder, was subsequently handed over to the police, they said.Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the country's aviation rules.