At Least 40 Flights Delayed, Trains Running Late As Fog Hits Delhi

At least 40 flights were delayed, and more than 22 trains are running late, as Delhi has been hit by a dense fog since the early hours of Thursday. Large parts of Delhi were blanketed by a dense layer of fog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort for residents.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a passenger advisory amid the dense fog, warning that Low Visibility Procedures (LVPs) were in force even as flight operations continued normally.

Airport authorities informed passengers that foggy conditions reduced visibility levels, prompting the implementation of LVP to ensure safe aircraft operations. However, officials clarified that there was no major disruption to flight services at the airport at the time of the advisory.

The authorities urged travellers to remain in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on departures and arrivals.

Over 22 Trains Delayed

More than 22 trains were delayed. Some of these include:

1) 19272 Haridwar Bhavnagar Express- Delayed by 1 hour and 7 minutes

2) 12417 Prayagraj Express- Delayed by 4 hours and 4 minutes.

3) 12427 Rewa Anand Vihar Express- Delayed by 3 hours and 57 minutes

4) 22435 New Delhi Vande Bharat Express- Delayed by 8 hours and 52 minutes

5) 11841 Geeta Jayanti Express- Delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes.

6) 14241 Nauchandi Express- Delayed by approximately 5 hours.

7) 13257 Anand Vihar Terminus Jansadharan Express- Delayed by approximately 12 hours.

8) 12557 Sapt Kranti Express- Delayed by 45 minutes.

9) 12429 New Delhi AC Superfast Express- Delayed by approximately 45 minutes.

10) 14207 Padmavat Express- Delayed by approximately 4 hours.

11) 12225 Kaifiyat Express- Delayed by 4 hours.