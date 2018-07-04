CCTV Shows How Delhi Family Organised Hanging - Like Stools, Last Meal

Burari deaths: Lalit Bhatia allegedly told the family that he received a message from his father

Three days after the horrifying discovery of 11 members of a Delhi family hanging inside their house, security footage has established that there is "no outside role" in the deaths, the police said today.

Footage from a camera with a view of the house in north Delhi's Burari shows a woman of the family bringing in the five stools used in the mass hangings - exactly at 10 pm. This followed a script in one of the diaries found in the house after the deaths.The footage shows that the family voluntarily took steps for mass suicide. The boys were tied up by their parents.

Ten members of the Bhatia family, including two teenage boys and a young woman engaged to be married, were found hanging in the hallway of what has come to be known as the "house of horrors". They were all blindfolded, gagged and bound. The 11th member, Narayani Devi, 75, was found dead on the floor, also from hanging.

The members were found hanging from a mesh in their ceiling in the hallway, all close together.

The police believe, from handwritten notes found at the home, that the hangings were ritualistic and guided by one man, Lalit Bhatia, who allegedly hallucinated about his dead father and wrote the notes.

"This was a final thanksgiving to the spirits," said a police officer, explaining that the family attributed a run of good fortune to Lalit's instructions.

Notes in the diaries appeared to be steps to "salvation".

In the final note on June 30, there were instructions titled "Bhagwaan ka raasta(Road to God)".

These detailed the exact time for specific tasks; food had to be ordered at 10 pm and the "kriya (final act)" would be performed at 1 am.

The steps were followed to the second, according to the timeline pieced together by the police with help from the diary notes and CCTV footage.

10 pm: The older daughter-in-law of the family brought in the stools

10:15 pm: The 15-year-old boys Dhruv and Shivam bring the wires used in the hangings

10:39 pm: 20 rotis ordered by the family were delivered

10:57 pm: Bhuwanesh, the older son of matriarch Narayani Devi, takes the dog for a walk

11:04 pm: They go back in