Delhi Teen Throws Chemical At Girl After Fight With Girlfriend

The police formed three teams to first identify and then track and catch the attacker (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was detained today for allegedly throwing caustic soda mixed in water at a girl in north Delhi's Burari, the police said.

The attack happened on Wednesday around 1 pm when the girl was on her way to pick up her 10-year-old cousin from a school in the area's Shastri Park Extension. On the same day, a case was registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the teen committed the crime allegedly after a fight with his girlfriend. He did not know the girl but expressed a general dislike for girls, they said, adding that the accused claimed he chose the girl at random.

The girl said she felt a "burn-like sensation, itching and irritation on her eyes, neck, and nose" after the attack, a senior police officer said.

She was rushed to a government hospital in Burari and was later discharged after treatment, the officer said.

HOW COPS CAUGHT THE TEEN

Since the girl didn't know the attacker, three teams were formed to first identify and then track and catch the attacker, the police said.

"The girl had no reported history of personal animosity, spurned advances, or any romantic involvement with any boy, making the incident appear like a blind case.

"Unfortunately, there were also no surveillance cameras at the site of the crime, which made the investigation not an easy task," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena told news agency PTI.

While one team focused on profiling the girl who was attacked, examining her social media history, past contacts, and other relevant details, another was tasked with reviewing CCTV footage from the six roads leading to the crime scene, Mr Meena said.

The third team positioned itself near schools in plainclothes with a rough description of the attacker.

"After scrutiny, the CCTV team identified a boy running away from the scene of the crime about ten minutes apart, roughly a kilometre away. His face was not visible, but the boy matched the description provided," said the DCP.

The police resorted to playing back the video in slow motion and eventually managed to get a more accurate description, based on which the suspect was caught.

The boy confessed to the crime during interrogation, the officer said.

"Evidence, including the caustic powder used in the attack, a water solution, a small bottle, clothes, a bag, and the handkerchief mask, were recovered. Clothes which the accused was wearing were recovered too," he said.

(With input from PTI)