Delhi University Professor's Wife Allegedly Murdered By Driver

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly strangling and electrocuting a 32-year-old woman, who, he claimed, had "evicted him from the house" where he was living from three years.

The woman, identified as Pinki, was the wife of an assistant professor at Delhi University.

Cops said they found the suspect, Rakesh, "sitting nervously at a roadside" in northwest Delhi's Burari area on Monday.

When a policeman approached him, he confessed that he had killed a woman, who he said, was like his "sister-in-law".

The police then went to the woman's house in Sant Nagar and found the body.

During the interrogation, the accused told police that Virender Kumar, Ms Pinki's husband, had allowed him to stay on the top floor of his house around three years ago.

As Rakesh was unemployed, Mr Kumar also lent him his car so that he could make a living.

Mr Kumar got married to Ms Pinki in February 2021. As Rakesh did not have a steady income, he was unable to pay rent to Mr Kumar. Ms Pinki evicted him from the house, he claimed.

When Mr Kumar was not at home, Mr Rakesh went to his house and allegedly murdered Ms Pinky, police said.