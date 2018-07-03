In Delhi Family Deaths, Diary Notes Reveal One Man's Delusions

Burari Deaths: Lalit Bhatia allegedly told the family that he received a message from his father.

Investigations into the mysterious death of 11 of a family in Delhi are now focused on notes found in the house, which point at one man's hallucinations and delusions of an impending apocalypse.

On Sunday, 77-year-old Narayan Devi, her children and grandchildren were found dead. She was in her bed while 10 others, including two 15-year-old boys, were hanging from a wire grid in the hallway of their home in Burari, north Delhi.

The police say Narayan Devi's youngest son Lalit Bhatia, 45, drove the "mass suicide" and made the notes "planning" the deaths. He had taken a vow of silence a few years ago but had recently started talking again, about "visits" from his dead father.

One of his notes predicted doom and advised the family that they would be saved.

The entry read: "Antim samay mein, aakhri ichha ki purti ke waqt, aasman hilegi dharti kaanpigi, us waqt tum ghabrana mat, mantra ka jaap badha dena, mein aakar utar loonga aur ko bhi utarne mein madad karunga (in your last hours, while your last wish is fulfilled, the sky will open up and the earth will shake, don't panic but start chanting the mantra louder. I will come to save you and others)."

The police say these were what Lalit believed advice from his father who had died 10 years ago.

Lalit Bhatia allegedly told the family that he received this message from his father.

The family was very superstitious and apparently believed that the end of the world was coming.

According to relatives and friends, Lalit Bhatia communicated mostly by scribbling notes because of his vow of silence, even with customers who came to his grocery shop.

For more Delhi news, click here