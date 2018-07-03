Delhi Family Found Hanging Thought They Wouldn't Die, Say Cops: 10 Facts

Burari deaths: The police have denied the role of any "godman" in the suicides.
New Delhi: All 11 found mysteriously dead in their home in Delhi on Sunday hanged themselves and it was one man in the family who possibly talked them into what turned into a "mass suicide", the police suspect. There is evidence that the family members didn't believe they would die, that they thought god would save them. Piecing together details of the autopsy and writings found in the house in Burari, the police said Lalit Bhatia, the son of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, was the "brain" behind the deaths. Narayan Devi, earlier believed to have been strangled, also hanged herself.
Here are some new details emerging from the Burari deaths case:
The members were found hanging from a mesh in their ceiling in the hallway, all close together. Details in the notebooks match how they were found - faces wrapped almost entirely, mouths taped and hands tied behind the back.
In the notes found in diaries, it was written that "everyone will tie their own hands and when the kriya (ritual) is done then everyone will help each other untie their hands. The date had been planned, the police found.
Narayan Devi, described in the diary as "bebbe", was in her bed, a scarf and belt next to her. The police suspect someone took off her noose and arranged her after she died.
At night, the family ordered 20 rotis, which were delivered around 10.40 pm. Some ate, some didn't. It was written in the notes that Narayan Devi would feed everyone rotis.
It has emerged that Lalit Bhatia, 45, had been hallucinating about his father Gopaldas, who had died 10 years ago.
He allegedly believed his father wanted to lead the family to salvation and had been writing down "instructions" since 2015.
Those who died were Narayan Devi's sons Lalit and Bhavnesh, their families and children including two 15-year-old boys; Narayan Devi's daughter and granddaughter Priyanka, 33, who had been engaged on June 17 and was to marry later this year.
One of the entries read: "I will come tomorrow or day after. If I don't then I will come later. Don't worry about Lalit, when I come he becomes tense."