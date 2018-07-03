Delhi Family Found Hanging Thought They Wouldn't Die, Say Cops: 10 Facts

Burari deaths: The police have denied the role of any "godman" in the suicides.

New Delhi: All 11 found mysteriously dead in their home in Delhi on Sunday hanged themselves and it was one man in the family who possibly talked them into what turned into a "mass suicide", the police suspect. There is evidence that the family members didn't believe they would die, that they thought god would save them. Piecing together details of the autopsy and writings found in the house in Burari, the police said Lalit Bhatia, the son of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, was the "brain" behind the deaths. Narayan Devi, earlier believed to have been strangled, also hanged herself.