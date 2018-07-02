In Delhi Family Deaths, Investigators Uncover Macabre Details: 10 Points

Two registers have been found with what appear to be instructions on death

New Delhi: A day after 11 of a family were found mysteriously dead in their home in Delhi, an autopsy has confirmed that eight died because of hanging, without struggle, reported news agency PTI. These included the oldest member, 77-year-old Narayan Devi, earlier believed to have been strangled. The bodies of three generations of the Bhatia family were discovered in their home in north Delhi's Burari by a neighbour who found their grocery shop shut on Sunday morning. The police were yet to establish the sequence of the deaths. A case of murder has been filed after handwritten notes pointed at a spiritual or mystical link to the deaths; the notes include what appears to be a guide to attaining salvation.