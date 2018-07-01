Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Visit Delhi Home Where 11 Were Found Dead

Delhi | | Updated: July 01, 2018 13:21 IST
Eleven members of a family were found dead at their home in north Delhi's Burari this morning.

Eleven members of a family were found dead at their home in north Delhi's Burari this morning. Ten of the victims were found hanging from an iron grill ceiling, while an elderly woman was found lying on the floor, police said. Most of them were blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs.

The incident came to light when a neighbour went to check on Bhatia family, who ran a grocery shop and plywood business out of their home in Burari's Sant Nagar. They have been living in the area for the last two decades.

Every morning, their shop would open by 6, but when it didn't till 7.30 today, a neighbour went to check on the family. Finding the door open, he went inside and saw the family members hanging from the grill ceiling.

 

Here are the live updates on the story: 


Jul 01, 2018
13:21 (IST)
Eleven members of a family were found dead at their home in north Delhi's Burari this morning. Ten of the victims were hanging from an iron grill ceiling and the body of an elderly woman was found lying on the floor, police said. Most of them were blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs."
Jul 01, 2018
13:17 (IST)
The neighbour added that Bhupinder and Lalit Singh, who were brothers, were quite friendly. "They couldn't have committed suicide. I spoke to Bhupinder last night. He was very happy and there was no sign of any stress," a neighbour told news agency IANS.
Jul 01, 2018
13:14 (IST)
Of the victims, there were two brothers Bhupinder and Lalit Singh with the former running a grocery store and the latter was a carpenter. Both operated their businesses from their family home.
Jul 01, 2018
13:11 (IST)
The family was into plywood business and they were staying in the locality for the last 20 years, the locals said.
Jul 01, 2018
13:10 (IST)
Ambulances outside the residence to carry the dead bodies
Jul 01, 2018
13:03 (IST)
13:01 (IST)
13:01 (IST)
The police are currently examining the CCTV footage for clues.

"We are investigating from all possible angles, we are not ruling out anything," said Rajesh Khurana, joint commissioner of police, Central Range.
Jul 01, 2018
13:00 (IST)
The Bhatia family ran a grocery shop and plywood business a few steps from their double-storey home in Burari's Sant Nagar. They have been living in the area for the last two decades.
Jul 01, 2018
12:59 (IST)
12:58 (IST)
Most of them were blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs.
12:57 (IST)
Ten of the victims were hanging from an iron grill ceiling and the body of an elderly woman was found lying on the floor, police said.
