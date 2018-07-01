Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Visit Delhi Home Where 11 Were Found Dead

Eleven members of a family were found dead at their home in north Delhi's Burari this morning. Ten of the victims were found hanging from an iron grill ceiling, while an elderly woman was found lying on the floor, police said. Most of them were blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs.
The incident came to light when a neighbour went to check on Bhatia family, who ran a grocery shop and plywood business out of their home in Burari's Sant Nagar. They have been living in the area for the last two decades.
Every morning, their shop would open by 6, but when it didn't till 7.30 today, a neighbour went to check on the family. Finding the door open, he went inside and saw the family members hanging from the grill ceiling.
