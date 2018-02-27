Budget Session Of Delhi Assembly To Be Held From March 16th To 28th

This was the first official meeting attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash after their controversial midnight meeting at the former's residence.
Finance Secretary SN Sahay and GAD Secretary MK Parida also attended the meeting.
"The Budget Session will commence from March 16 and conclude on March 28," a Delhi government spokesperson said.
Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Anshu Prakash had written to Arvind Kejriwal, informing him that he would attend the meeting, based on the assumption that the chief minister will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers .
