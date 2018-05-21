BRPL Launches AC Replacement Scheme In Delhi With 47% Discount A similar scheme will soon be launched by the BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) in east and central Delhi, the spokesperson said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Under the scheme, 10,000 air conditioners of leading brands are on offer. (Representational) New Delhi: The power discom BRPL has launched a limited period scheme to replace old air conditioners with five-star rated ones at discount of upto 47 per cent, a company spokesperson said today.



The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has partnered with leading air conditioner manufacturers to enable its consumers in South and West Delhi to exchange their old machines, he said.



"The consumers of BRPL in south and west Delhi will get energy efficient five-star rated air conditioners at discount of upto 47 per cent under the scheme," he said.



A similar scheme will soon be launched by the BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) in east and central Delhi, the spokesperson said.



Under the scheme, 10,000 air conditioners (both window and split) of leading brands are on offer on a first cum first serve basis. A domestic consumer, residing in south and west Delhi, will be eligible to buy a maximum of three ACs against his unique consumer account number.



The energy efficient air conditioners will help in annual savings of upto Rs 7,500 (split) and Rs 6,500 (window) on running costs, the spokesperson said.



