Boy Stabs Man After A Fight In East Delhi: Police

A 21-year-old man was stabbed allegedly by a boy following a quarrel between them, the police said today.

The man has been identified as Satish, a resident of Kalyanpuri in east Delhi. He was admitted to a nearby hospital with a stab injury on his stomach and is stated to be stable now, they said.

The police said the boy often passed derogatory remarks and harassed Satish.

The incident took place on Thursday in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area when Satish went up to the boy to ask why he harassed him frequently.

This led to a quarrel between them, following which the boy stabbed Satish with a knife, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "attempt to murder" was registered and the boy has been caught.

