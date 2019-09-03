Boy Stabbed To Death In Delhi Over Fight, Juvenile Apprehended: Police

The juvenile called the boy to a park where he stabbed him. (Representational)

A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a boy in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Monday.

According to police, they received information on Saturday that a boy had been stabbed in C-4 Block in Sultanpuri.

Police traced the boy at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and found that he had died of the stab injury, they said.

"During investigation it was found that the deceased was last seen with a boy of the same Block, who was later apprehended from a park in Sultanpuri," said Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

The dead boy's father is a labourer, he said.

The juvenile told police that the victim had abused him after a fight 10 days ago. He planned to kill him after that, the DCP said.

The juvenile called the boy to a park where he stabbed him, the officer said, adding the knife used in the crime has been recovered.

