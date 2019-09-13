Boy Apprehended At South Delhi Metro Station For Carrying Bullets: Report

Carrying arms and ammunition is banned in the Delhi Metro network. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Kailash Colony station of the Delhi Metro in South Delhi for allegedly carrying six bullets, official sources said on Friday.

The teen was apprehended around 3:30 pm on Thursday, they said.

The on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel found six rounds of live bullets from the baggage that the boy was carrying, the sources said.

The boy has been handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation into how he obtained the ammunition, they said.

Carrying arms and ammunition is banned in the Delhi Metro network which is spread across 200 stations in the National Capital Region.

