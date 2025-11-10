"Body Torn Into Pieces, Hand Lying On Road": Delhi Blast Eyewitness To NDTV

An eyewitness to the explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort today told NDTV he saw body parts fly and land on the road, right in front of him. Eight people were killed and 24 were injured.

The man, visibly shaking as he spoke, recalled the blast was so loud that his ears hurt for some time.

"One person's body was torn into pieces. I saw a hand on the road," he told NDTV in front of the Red Fort. "I can't describe it in words; it was a very strong explosion."

Another eyewitness said nearby buildings, window frames and doors shook due the blast's shockwave.

The vehicle exploded outside gate No. 1 of Lal Quila metro station. Many cars caught fire due to the blast at the area popular with tourists, 1.1 km from Jama Masjid and a few hundred metres away from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib.

Visuals from the area indicate the damage was extensive and not superficial. Neighbourhoods in Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) near the Red Fort are one of the most crowded in the national capital.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has reached the area. They have cordoned off the site of the explosion. Traffic has been diverted from Old Delhi areas.

"I saw a huge fireball from my terrace, and came running down to see what happened. The explosion was very loud. My house is near the gurdwara," a resident told NDTV.

Nearly a dozen ambulances rushed to the area to evacuate injured people.

"It happened all of a sudden. I felt the explosion happened in more than just one car," another eyewitness told NDTV.