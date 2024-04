The body was brought down by the fire department.

The body of a man was found hanging at an under-construction flyover in Delhi this morning. In a horrifying video, the body can be seen hanging from an iron grill in the middle of the flyover in west Delhi's Karala area.

The man was reportedly aged between 25-30, said police. It is unclear whether this is a case of suicide or murder, they added.

The body was brought down by the fire department and has been sent for post-mortem.