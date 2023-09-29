Body Of Man Found Hanging From Tree In Delhi: Cops

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of murder, said the police. (Representational)

Dead body of a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday morning, said police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshawardhan told ANI that when police learned about the incident in the morning, a crime team was sent to the scene.

"Today morning, information was received at Police Station Dwarka North that the body of man is hanging from a tree in a park near the Dwarka Mor area of Delhi," said Harshawardhan.

"Upon receiving the information, the police and crime team reached the scene and conducted a thorough forensic examination of the incident," he added.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of murder, said the police. Also, a case has been registered at the Dwaraka North police station.

"We have registered a case of murder at PS Dwarka North. Teams are working on available leads to solve the case," said the DCP.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

