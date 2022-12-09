Body Of Boy, 3, Found In Public Toilet In Delhi: Cops

His father works as a labourer in a cable factory, police said.(Representational)

The body of a three-year-old boy was found in a public toilet of a slum cluster in Shahdara's Jhilmil Industrial Area, police said today.

The identity of the child, who was living with his parents in the slum cluster, has been established, they said.

A senior police officer said while no visible injury marks were found on the body, the child's undergarment, biscuit packets and some money was found lying near it.

Police said a probe is underway to establish the actual cause of death which will be ascertained only after a post-mortem report is received.

Preliminary inquiry has suggested that on Thursday, around 3 pm, the child's mother had given him Rs 15 to buy biscuit packets. But half-an-hour later, his body was spotted by a person in the public toilet of the same slum cluster. The person alerted the police about the same, a senior police officer said.

"No case has been registered yet in the matter as we are still probing the actual cause of death which will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination," the senior police officer added.

For now, police have ruled out any possibility of sexual assault and said there was no CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the slum cluster but a detailed investigation is underway.

His father works as a labourer in a cable factory while his mother is a housewife, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)