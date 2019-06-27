BJP's Manoj Tiwari Raises Yamuna River Pollution Issue In Lok Sabha

The issue of Yamuna River pollution was raised in the Lok Sabha by BJP State chief Manoj Tiwari. (FILE)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Manoj Tiwari raised the issue of pollution in River Yamuna in the Lok Sabha today and demanded that steps be taken to stop it.

"Yamuna is in danger. It is more in danger around Okhla where 3,000 houses are being built along Yamuna banks. There should be an inquiry into this and steps should be taken to check pollution of Yamuna," Mr Tiwari said in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Mr Hasnain Masoodi (National Conference) said Kashmir is cut off from India every month for at least 10-12 days and demanded an early completion of the Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel to ensure that commuting becomes convenient.

Stating that tickets on the Delhi-Srinagar route are costlier than that of Delhi-Dubai, Mr Masoodi also sought intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure that air fares remain in check.

Meanwhile, as CPIM member AM Ariff sought to read out his speech from his phone, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the House should come out with a bulletin on how to use advanced technological devices like iPad. To this the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla said a bulletin would be issued.

