BJP Leader Shot Dead Outside Delhi Home

The victim had gunshot injuries, the police said.

A local BJP leader was shot dead this evening in east Delhi, said the police. He was 42.

The man has been identified as Jitu Choudhary.

A police constable found the BJP leader's body in a pool of blood in front of his house in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

"The victim had gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A few cartridges have been recovered from the crime scene, said the police.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage. The accused are on the run.