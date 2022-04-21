BJP Leader Shot Dead Outside Delhi Home

New Delhi:
A local BJP leader was shot dead this evening in east Delhi, said the police. He was 42.
The man has been identified as Jitu Choudhary.
A police constable found the BJP leader's body in a pool of blood in front of his house in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.
"The victim had gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement.
He was immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
A few cartridges have been recovered from the crime scene, said the police.
The police are scanning the CCTV footage. The accused are on the run.