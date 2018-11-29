BJP Is Delhi's 'Enemy', Says Arvind Kejriwal, After Case Against Minister

Arvind Kejriwal said PM Modi is harmful to Delhi (File Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged that the BJP-ruled centre got a case registered against his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain for working for regularising Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

He also attacked the BJP, saying it is an "enemy" of the people of the city.

Mr Kejriwal's comments came hours after the centre granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Mr Jain in a case related to alleged possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He alleged that the BJP has not only got the case registered against the Delhi public works and urban development minister, but also against every person living in unauthorised colonies.

Mr Jain is also the Health minister of Delhi.

"Satyendar Jain made a scheme for regularisation of unauthorised colonies. The centre did not pass it, instead it got a case registered against Jain.

"The BJP is strictly against the regularisation of unauthorised colonies. The BJP is enemy of Delhiites. Modiji is harmful for Delhi," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The ruling AAP alleged that the Modi government wants to stall regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

"Satyendar Jain is being hounded for trying to regularise the unauthorised colonies in Delhi. He has not invested even a rupee in any company or land after 2013," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

The CBI has claimed that Mr Jain allegedly purchased 200 bighas of agricultural land in the names of companies controlled by him in Delhi during lasts five years and "laundered black money" to the tune of several crore of rupees.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted sanction of prosecution to prosecute Satyendar Kumar Jain, Minister in Government of NCT of Delhi, in a case registered by CBI in August 24, 2017 for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income," the official said.