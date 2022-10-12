BJP, AAP And Congress Gear Up For Delhi Civic Body Polls

The political activity in Delhi has started picking up pace ahead of the Municipal Delhi Corporation (MCD) polls likely to be held by the end of this year, with BJP chief J P Nadda scheduled to address a mega rally at Ramleela Ground on Sunday.

The AAP and the Congress too have ramped up their poll-related activities.

A committee formed for delimitation of municipal wards is likely to complete the exercise by the end of this month, following which the Union Home Ministry will issue a notification for the elections to 250 wards of the MCD, officials said.

More than one lakh people will attend the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan to be hosted by the Delhi BJP at Ramleela Ground on October 16, party leaders said.

AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak said 3,000 teams of party volunteers have been carrying out door to door public contact programmes and raising awareness among people against the "rampant" maladministration and garbage mismanagement in the civic body under the BJP rule The MCD polls were scheduled in April. However, after the Centre's decision to unify three erstwhile municipal corporations into the MDC, the poll dates were not announced by the Delhi State Election Commission. The elections are now expected to be held around December.

The BJP has already descended its leaders and workers up to the booth level to reach out to the voters ahead of the elections.

The party has deputed senior leaders as 'Vistaraks' to work with booth level workers in all the 70 Assembly constituencies, Delhi BJP vice president Aditya Jha said.

In a recent meeting of former councilors and party candidates in Assembly polls, it was asked them to get active and help locals in solving their problems and address their issues, Jha said.

"The Panch Parmeswar Sammelan will be attended by all the workers at over 13,000 polling booths, as well the party office bearers. National president J P Nadda will encourage the workers to ensure party's victory in the MCD polls by exposing Kejriwal government's corruption," he added.

The Delhi Congress has started preparations for the polls and appointed coordinators at district level to furnish feedback on candidate selection, said party leaders.

Party president Anil Kumar and other leaders in the Delhi Congress have been holding frequent meetings to take stock of the preparations.

"Preparations are already underway in full swing. We want the MCD elections to be conducted as soon as possible without any further delay," Kumar said.

The AAP began its preparations for the MCD polls, launching a month-long anti-garbage campaign last month to highlight the BJP's "failures" in maintenance of cleanliness in the national capital.

Over 20 lakh households have been contacted so far, Pathak said, adding the party's door to door campaign will continue to cover 50 lakh households in the city.

"The feedback that we have received so far is that people of Delhi are extremely angry with the BJP. They want freedom from the BJP and its garbage," he said.

The AAP will make Delhi the cleanest city and streamline the functioning of the MCD after coming at helm after a "landslide" victory, he said.

The work of redrawing the boundaries of municipal wards in Delhi is inching towards its completion as the Delimitation panel is all set to submit its final report to the Centre within the next 10 days, officials said.

After submission of the final delimitation report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will issue a notification and the exercise of delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi will be completed, they added.

