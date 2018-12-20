Delhi Man Critically Injured After Being Shot At By 3 Bike-Borne Men

Police said 3 bike-borne men, covering their faces with mufflers, arrived at the spot (Representational)

A 42-year-old man was injured after being shot at allegedly by three unidentified bike-borne men in the Bindapur area of Delhi's Dwarka district, police said Thursday.

"We were informed of a firing at a colony in Bindapur at around 11.15 pm Tuesday," they said.

On reaching the spot, police learnt that one among the three bike-borne men opened fire at the victim, identified as Sanjeev Sharma, a senior police officer said.

Mr Sharma owns a grocery shop at the apartment where he lives with his family, he added.

He was at his shop when the incident occurred, the officer added.

Mr Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital and was then referred to another hospital where his condition remains critical, he said.

Police have scanned through CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events, the officer said.

In the CCTV footage, police said three bike-borne men, covering their faces with mufflers, are seen arriving at the spot and one of them is seen opening fire at Mr Sharma. The three escape from the spot after the incident.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, the officer said.

