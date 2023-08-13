'Quarrelsome, Useless': Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Jabs AAP Over Key Law

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj targeted AAP during a press conference

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government over the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and said the party is a "jhagdalu (quarrelsome) and nikammi (useless)" governement" after it became a law.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP leader said, "Since 2015 the AAP government made excuses for their inefficiency. It is a 'jhagdalu' and 'nikammi' government."

She also congratulated President Droupadi Murmu for passing the Bill and said that now that the Bill is passed, the administration in Delhi will work in accordance with the law.

"I congratulate the President for passing the Delhi Services Bill. Now that the Bill is passed, the administration in Delhi will work in accordance with the law," she said.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed on August 7, replacing an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

The Upper House on Monday passed the Bill that empowers Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi, including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

During the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in his maiden debate said that the legislature is "perfectly, legitimately valid" and that if any member disagrees, his conscience must be left free.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.