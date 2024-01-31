'Bandh Karo': Passengers Protest At Delhi Airport After IndiGo Cancels Flight

Over 10 flights were cancelled today at Delhi airport due to bad weather

Scores of passengers at the Delhi airport were on Wednesday seen shouting slogans against domestic carrier IndiGo after their flight was allegedly cancelled.

In a video posted by the news agency ANI, the passengers can be heard shouting "bandh karo, bandh karo" (stop it) after their flight from Delhi to Jharkhand's Deoghar was cancelled.

#WATCH | Passengers of Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight raise slogans and protest against the airline after it cancels the flight originating from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/L8Nj1cW4Vq — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, over 10 flights were cancelled and more than 50 flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning due to dense fog and bad weather.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo issued an advisory and said that flight operations in Delhi, Srinagar and Chandigarh are likely to be impacted due to inclement weather.

"Please keep a check on your flight status before leaving for the airport," IndiGo said.

IndiGo fined Rs 1.2 crore for five violations

IndiGo was fined Rs 1.2 crore for five violations earlier this month after its passengers were seen eating on the tarmac as they waited for their flight to take off.

Calling it a "violation of apron discipline", the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "It came to the notice of the DGCA through social media that on January 15, passengers of two IndiGo flights were on the apron for a considerable period at the CSMI Airport, Mumbai (MIAL). This violates Para 5 of DGCA Air Safety circular 04 of 2007 which directs all agencies working at the airport not to permit walking on an active apron. The presence of passengers on the apron for a considerable period violates apron discipline as it jeopardised the safety of the passengers and the aircraft."

IndiGo was asked to pay the penalty - the highest imposed on airlines in recent times - within 30 days.