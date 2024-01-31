Delhi Wakes Up To Dense Fog, Flight And Train Ops Affected

Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory.

Delhi and surrounding areas woke up to a dense layer of fog this morning, severely impacting visibility on roads. The bone-chilling winter has exacerbated the situation, prompting authorities to issue advisories and causing disruptions in transportation services.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory. The advisory highlighted potential disruptions for flights that are not CAT III compliant. Passengers were urged to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.

Visuals from various locations in Delhi showed residents huddling around bonfires to shield themselves from the biting cold. The plummeting temperatures have not only affected personal comfort but have also led to challenges in daily commuting.

Several trains arriving to and departing from Delhi were also delayed due to the thick layer of fog.

Residents in the Red Fort area voiced their concerns, citing delays in bus services and, in some instances, a complete absence of public transportation due to the severe weather conditions. The weather is not only impacting daily routines but also affecting businesses, as customers shy away from venturing out in the intense fog.

Speaking to ANI, a local shopkeeper shared, "We are resorting to bonfires to keep ourselves warm, and this cold spell is expected to continue till February. Due to the dense fog, customers are not visiting my shop."

Tuesday witnessed a similar situation as thick fog blanketed the national capital and significant parts of North India, causing disruptions in flight and train services. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Rajasthan, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also hampered on Tuesday morning due to the persistent fog, further compounding the challenges faced by travelers.