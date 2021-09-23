Bad Drivers' List, Warning Notes: Delhi Police Crack Down On Rash Driving

The police have resumed checking drivers for drunken driving (Representational)

The Delhi Police will prepare a list of 100 "bad drivers" who often jump the red light, indulge in overspeeding and rash driving, and will recommend them to take classes and attend counselling sessions on road safety, Special Commissioner of Traffic Muktesh Chander said.

"A list of 100 bad drivers will be prepared by the police, who often put other lives at risk by jumping the red light or indulging in rash driving and overspeeding. Letters will be sent to their homes in which we will recommend them to visit classes and counselling sessions on road safety. Classes - online and offline - will be available for all," Mr Chander told news agency ANI.

Muktesh Chandra warned that the license of the drivers will be cancelled under the Motor Vehicle Act if they continue to ignore the warnings and skip the classes.

He also said that the police have resumed checking drivers for drunken driving and Covid protocols are being followed in the entire process.

"People should not use COVID-19 as an excuse to escape the checks. We are following all the protocols, be it sanitising the machines, using a new pipe for breath analysers, and wearing gloves. Earlier this practice was stopped due to Covid but has been started again. In the last 15 days, over 750 challans have been issued," Mr Chander said.

The police resumed its drive against people hiding their number plates, he said. adding, "More than 4,000 challans have been issued for this so far."