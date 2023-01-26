Autorickshaw Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi: Police

A 44-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death, police said. (Representational)

A 44-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death in Dwarka's Sector-13 area early on Thursday, police said.

It is suspected that two people, who might have been present in the autorickshaw, were involved in the incident, they said.

The victim has been identified as Anar Singh, a resident of Munirka. He suffered a stab injury on his neck, police said.

The police received information regarding the stabbing around 2 am on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The police have ruled out a robbery angle as Singh's belongings, including his mobile phone and wallet, have been recovered. They are checking CCTV footage of the area and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dwarka North police station, Vardhan said.

Rajender Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said, "After the incident happened, some auto-drivers protested near the police station demanding justice for the deceased."

"We also demand compensation for his family. The police should also look into the safety of auto-drivers who drive vehicles during the night hours." Singh was a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by three sons and a wife. He was residing in the national capital from last 15 years.

