Auto Rickshaw Fares In Delhi To Increase By Over 18 %

The auto-rickshaw meters will be re-calibrated to charge the revised fare. (File)

Auto rickshaw fares in Delhi will increase by Rs 1.50 rupee per kilometer after Delhi Cabinet's approved recommendations for fare revision today. The existing auto-rickshaw fare in the city is Rs 8 per kilometre which has been raised to Rs 9.50, an increase of 18.75 per cent.

The meter-down charge of Rs 25 per two kilometre has also been revised by the committee and set to Rs 25 for 1.5 kilometre, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. The revised charges will be implemented after the Transport Department's notification, he added.

In answer to a question, the transport minister said fare revision is not a reserved subject and there is no need for the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

The auto-rickshaw meters will be re-calibrated to charge the revised fare, the minister said.