At Least Eight Huts Gutted After Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's RK Puram

No injury or casualty was reported, the fire official said

At least eight huts were gutted after a fire broke out at RK Puram today, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire department received information about the incident at around 5.15 pm after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

"At least eight shanties located opposite Nivedita Kunj in RK Puram Sector-7 were gutted after a fire broke out. However, the fire was brought under control by 5.50 PM," an official said.

No injury or casualty was reported, the fire official said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

For more Delhi news, click here

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.