Asked To Repay Rs 10,000 Debt, Man Stabs Neighbour To Death In Delhi: Cops

A 58-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a neighbour whom he had lent Rs 10,000 in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Saturday.

Zahooruddin was allegedly stabbed by Shahid near Bharat Dairy around 1.30 pm, where he died on the spot, they said.

A police officer said Shahid had borrowed Rs 10,000 from Zahooruddin but he was reluctant to pay the money back.

He said Zahooruddin used to ask Shahid to repay the debt which led to a dispute between the two.

Another police officer said the victim dealt in shoe-making business.

On the basis of the complaint of Zahooruddin's son Sohail, a case of murder has been registered and investigations have been started, he said.

Police said teams were formed to arrest Shahid.

