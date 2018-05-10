Arvind Kejriwal's Relative Vinay Bansal Arrested In A Corruption Case Vinay Bansal, son of Kejriwal's brother-in-law, was arrested by in connection with the PWD scam, police said

Delhi Police arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's relative Vinay Bansal in corruption case



Vinay Bansal, son of Kejriwal's brother-in-law, was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the PWD scam, a senior police official said.



Three FIRs or first imformation reports, including one against a company run by the chief minister's brother-in-law Surender Bansal, were registered by the anti-corruption body in this case on May 9 last year.



Three companies, including Renu Constructions (owned by Bansal, Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar), were included in the FIRs.



In a complaint, Rahul Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), had alleged that Mr Kejriwal and PWD minister Satyender Jain misused their office for grant of contracts to Mr Bansal. However, they were not named in the FIR.



RACO, an organisation which claims to monitor construction projects in the national capital, had alleged that a firm linked to Mr Bansal was involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in north-west Delhi.



It was also alleged that the bills sent to the Public Works Department (PWD) for unfinished works were "false and fabricated".



