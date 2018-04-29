Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Lt Governor Over Equipment Shortage In Delhi Hospitals

Sources said that the chief minister has expressed "displeasure" after he and health minster were informed by the health department that of the 183 Operation Theatres in the city, 152 are functional and "21 OTs are non functional i.e. 16.93% are not functional."
The reasons listed are "shortage of equipment" and "shortage of manpower".
"The chief minister is likely to take up the issue with L-G soon," the sources said.
Regarding manpower, the note flags the need for specialised personnel for anaesthesia, orthopaedic and surgery departments that "are needed, which are in short supply thus vacant" while adding that recruitment will be done by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).