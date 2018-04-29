Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Lt Governor Over Equipment Shortage In Delhi Hospitals Regarding equipment, the response by the health department said that "some delays" had occurred "in the purchase of equipment because earlier the procurement process was initiated at the level of MS.

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT Several operational theatres in Delhi aren't functional because of shortage of equipment and manpower. New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to take up the issue of nearly 17 per cent of operation theatres not functioning in Delhi's hospitals and shortage of equipment with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal soon.



Sources said that the chief minister has expressed "displeasure" after he and health minster were informed by the health department that of the 183 Operation Theatres in the city, 152 are functional and "21 OTs are non functional i.e. 16.93% are not functional."



The reasons listed are "shortage of equipment" and "shortage of manpower".



"The chief minister is likely to take up the issue with L-G soon," the sources said.



Regarding equipment, the response by the health department said that "some delays" had occurred "in the purchase of equipment because earlier the procurement process was initiated at the level of MS. But subsequently it was decided to be done at CPA level.



Regarding manpower, the note flags the need for specialised personnel for anaesthesia, orthopaedic and surgery departments that "are needed, which are in short supply thus vacant" while adding that recruitment will be done by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).



