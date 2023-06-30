Arvind Kejriwal To Burn Copies Of Centre's Ordinance At Party Office On Monday

The AAP had on June 11 organised a maha-rally against the ordinance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will burn copies of the Centre's ordinance at the party office in central Delhi on July 3, the AAP said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said copies of the ordinance will be burned across the 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital.

"On July 3, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers and all the MLAs will burn copies of the black ordinance at the ITO party office.

"Then on July 5, the copies of the ordinance will be burned across all 70 parliamentary constituencies. Between July 6 and July 13, the copies of the ordinance will be set on fire at every nook and corner of Delhi. The seven vice presidents will ensure that they are burned in every area of Delhi," Mr Bhardwaj, a minister in the Kejriwal cabinet, said.

Mr Bhardwaj accused the Centre of trying to take "illegal" control of Delhi through the "black ordinance." Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh, Jitender Tomar, Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta, and Kuldeep Kumar, the seven vice presidents of the party were present at the press conference where the announcement was made.

The party had on June 11 organised a maha-rally against the ordinance.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)