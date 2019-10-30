Arvind Kejriwal Takes Bus Rides For Feedback On Free Travel For Women

Arvind Kejriwal takes bus ride to take feedback on free bus ride scheme for women.

Women travelers in Delhi are very happy with the free bus ride scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today as he hopped on to public buses to take a "direct feedback" on the state government's scheme that was rolled out on Tuesday.

"I boarded a few buses just now to get direct feedback from women. In addition to students, working women, women going for shopping, I also met a few who have to visit doc regularly. They are also v happy (sic)," Mr Kejriwal tweeted this afternoon.

"Today all our sisters in Delhi have become VIPs. Till now, only MP and MLAs used to get free rides. Now commuting for women is also free," he said in another tweet in Hindi.



The state government's move will make travelling easier for women, he added. "Participation of women in workforce is 11 per cent. This step will make travelling easier for women. It is sad that opposition is criticising it. All good work should be appreciated," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He also interacted with passengers during his bus rides.

