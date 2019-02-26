'We Stand As One Nation Today': Arvind Kejriwal Postpones Hunger Strike

Arvind Kejriwal last week said he would launch an indefinite hunger strike for Delhi's statehood. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that he has postponed his indefinite hunger strike that was scheduled to begin from March 1 for full statehood "in view of prevailing Indo-Pak situation".

"We all stand as one nation today," he said in a tweet, referring to the "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" carried out by India across the Line of Control early on Tuesday morning to target the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped 1,000-kg bombs on a vast camp at Balakot, which was the hub of training for suicide attackers.

In a tweet, earlier in the day, Mr Kejriwal had said the "Indian Air Force pilots have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

Mr Kejriwal's announcement today comes three days after he said he would launch an indefinite hunger to demand Delhi's statehood.

"The people of Delhi pay Rs. 1.5 lakh crore as income tax and received only Rs. 325 crore from the centre," Mr Kejriwal had said. "Delhi deserves full statehood & must get it at all costs," he had said.

Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit, however, on Sunday questioned the timing of the hunger strike saying, "he is raking up the full statehood issue with an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections."

"Only a parliament session can change the constitution and the parliament is not in session," she had said.

