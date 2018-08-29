Arvind Kejriwal Pays Surprise Visit To Mohalla Clinic, Blasts Officials

Arvind Kejriwal told officals to take measures to ensure availability of medicines with immediate effect

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made a surprise visit to a Mohalla Clinic after getting complaints regarding non-availability of medicines and other problems.

At the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic at Kondli in east Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal blasted officials of the Health Department over non-availability of some medicines and for not conducting routine tests at the clinic.

He also pulled up Public Works Department (PWD) officials over the non-functioning of the air conditioner.

Mr Kejriwal was accompanied by Health Minister Satyendar Jain, MLA Manoj Kumar and senior officials from the PWD and Health departments.

Upset over the state of affairs at the clinic, Mr Kejriwal then called an urgent meeting with the Ministers and Secretaries of the concerned department at his office.

"Take measures to ensure availability of all medicines with immediate effect, tests should be conducted immediately at the centre," Arvind Kejriwal told the officials.

It was also decided to install CCTV cameras inside the clinic.

