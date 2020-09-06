'Delhi Has Once Again Started War': Arvind Kejriwal Kickstarts Dengue Campaign

Arvind Kejriwal shared pictures of him checking stagnant water at his house.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today kicksarted his government's 10-week mass awareness campaign against dengue by checking his house for stagnant water. "The people of Delhi have once again started the war against dengue," tweeted the chief minister, as he shared pictures as part of the campaign.

The campaign, launched by AAP government last year, seeks to build greater awareness on prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

"Honourable Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kickstarted the anti-dengue campaign by removing the stagnant clean water at his residence. He said that like last year, two crore Delhiites will come together to make this initiative successful and defeat dengue," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

दिल्ली के लोगों ने एक बार फिर डेंगू के ख़िलाफ़ जंग की शुरुआत कर दी है, अगले 10 हफ़्ते चलने वाले इस महाअभियान में आज पहले रविवार को मैंने भी अपने घर में जमा साफ़ पानी को बदला और मच्छर पैदा होने की सम्भावना को खत्म किया। #10Hafte10Baje10Minute

हर रविवार, डेंगू पर वार pic.twitter.com/RSp5m7X1Q2 - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 6, 2020

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet ministers Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot shared pictures and videos on Twitter as part of the 10-week anti-dengue campaign.

"Often we feel that there is not a single place in our house where there is stagnant water but if you take 10 minutes to check properly, you will find stagnant water somewhere. That's why it is important to join the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign -- to protect your family from dengue @ArvindKejriwal," Mr Sisodia's tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Kejriwal also took to social media to urge people to participate in the campaign.

"Last year, two crore people of Delhi had defeated dengue. Let's start the next 10-week battle against dengue from today At 10 am, I will check my house whether there is any stagnant water. You must also. We have to defeat dengue again this time," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The "10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute" campaign last year had received endoesement from several public personalities, including cricket legend Kapil Dev, many Bollywood actors and well-known journalists.

Last year, Delhi witnessed 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths, which, AAP government said was a remarkable achievement in comparison to 2015 when over 15,000 dengue cases had been recorded and 60 people had died in the national capital.

The campaign, which began on September 6, will continue every Sunday. As part of the campaign, people are expected to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their homes which could allow breeding of mosquitoes.

With inputs from PTI