Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Virender Sehwag For Supporting Dengue Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today thanked former cricketer for supporting a campaign launched by his government to tackle dengue. In the campaign launched on September 1, people are expected to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their homes which could allow breeding of mosquitoes.

In a video shared by an AAP leader, the former cricketer is seen supporting the campaign. "We need many champions to ensure that our neighbourhoods are free of dengue," Mr Sehwag is heard saying in the 40-second video shared by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, who represents Burari.

"Thanking Virendra Sehwag for supporting our fight against dengue. I am sure the people will pay heed to your message and join the moment with renewed zeal," the chief minister tweeted.

The Delhi government has been spearheading the campaign, with the chief minister sharing images of himself checking on stagnant water in his home. Mr Kejriwal also interacted with school students and encouraged them to become "dengue warriors" and spread awareness in their neighbourhood about the campaign.

The anti-dengue campaign, Mr Kejriwal claimed, has been hugely successful with just 356 cases reported this year compared to 650 cases last year, adding no life was lost due to the vector-borne disease.

The government has claimed that people have taken part extensively in the campaign that ends on November 15.

Mr Kejriwal said that in 2015, there were 15,000 cases and 60 people were killed due to dengue.

