Arvind Kejriwal Self-Isolates After Wife Tests Positive For Covid

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita tested positive for the deadly coronavirus today after which she isolated herself at home.

The Chief Minister has also isolated himself as a precautionary measure.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak told NDTV that even though Mr Kejriwal has isolated himself, he is reviewing everything critically.

"Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain's teams are also working relentlessly," Mr Pathak added.

Mr Kejriwal had a Covid scare last year after being unwell for a few days. He went into home isolation after a bout of fever and throat pain before taking the test which turned out negative.

Several leaders from AAP have tested positive for the virus, including Mr Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

Delhi has seen a spurt of coronavirus cases in the recent weeks with the capital becoming the worst-hit city in India with 25,500 fresh cases on Sunday.

The city recorded over 23,000 cases today taking the total infections to over 8.77 lakhs.

The densely populated city is now under a six-day lockdown till 5 am next Monday, with Arvind Kejriwal calling it necessary with the city's resources at a breaking point in an escalating Covid crisis. Only essential services will be allowed.

"If we don't impose a lockdown now, we might face a bigger calamity. The government will take full care of you. We took this tough decision taking the situation into consideration," Mr Kejriwal said.

"The six-day lockdown will help us arrange more beds and supplies," he added.

Several other states like Maharashtra have also implemented strict measures like weekend and night curfews to tackle the raging pandemic.

India registered 1,761 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, the biggest one-day spike, and over 2.59 lakh new cases. The total number of cases, which shows a worrying rise in the second wave of the pandemic, now stands at more than 1.53 crore.